NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 8 minutes...That's how old 3-year-old Karsyn Sysk was underwater before he was found in a pool alone. Karsyn's mother is speaking out and warning other of the dangers of fun around the pool this summer.
A mother almost lost her son on her wedding day when her son Karsyn was found nearly drowned.
"He's blue. He's turning purple his feet and hands are starting to curl up," the mother said. "The feeling that I can tell you is: imagine your heart being ripped out of your chest and seeing it on the ground dead and gone."
The mother shared with News4 the story of her son's miraculous recovery and the life-saving skills that every parent should know in the event of an accident.
