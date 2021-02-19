NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Without food, without a fuel source, or any indication of when his next payment would come, Tom Bell waited. “I’ve been stuck here,” he said.
The Middle Tennessee native arrived in Temple, Texas for a delivery Sunday. When we spoke to him Friday, he had not moved from the spot he found just off Interstate 35. “It was solid ice,” he explained. “There’s every bit of an inch and a half of ice, solid ice on the roadways.”
Bell was surrounded by stuck truck drivers, also waiting. “The road was completely blocked with semis. There were semis stacked up four wide across this roadway.” Unable to move, he made due in the cab of his truck.
“I had two days supply of food on the truck that I keep on the truck at all times. I exhausted that Tuesday afternoon,” Bell said. “I’m about to run out of fuel in my truck. I’ve been idling the truck for heat.”
After two days without food, he said The National Guard showed up. ”They [were] handing out bags of food to us.”
Friday, Bell was still waiting to make his delivery, and for the roads to clear, so he could finally go home.
“My anxiety level is through the roof because of the fact that you’re stranded. You can’t do anything,” Bell said. “We sacrifice a lot out here, and we don’t ask for praise, we don’t ask for glory. We just ask for understanding of what we do go through out here and our families that we leave behind for weeks at a time.”
Bell estimated being able to complete his delivery and head home Monday.
