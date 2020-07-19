NASHVILLE (WSMV) - McGavock Football took to Twitter Sunday evening to announce one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.
In the tweet, parents are urged to not send their students to practice if they are not feeling well.
Last week one of our players tested positive. We are allowed to continue training because we are following all MPHD guidelines. Parents, please don’t send students to practice if they dont feel well. #HOPO— McGavock Football (@_Mcfootball) July 20, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.