NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police Violent Crimes Division Detectives charged a 28-year-old ma whom they believe is involved in several Walgreens store robberies.
Detectives arrested Joshua Robinson on Tuesday night. They identified Robinson through forensic evidence from robbery locations, authorities said.
Walgreens employees from various store locations told police that Robinson would get behind the counter and steal cash from the drawer when he conducted a robbery. Robinson then would flee in a car Walgreens employees described as a silver/grey Dodge Charger.
Detectives said that when they arrested Robinson, they could retrieve a firearm and clothing believed to have been used in the robberies. Robinson then admitted to his involvement in numerous commercial robberies. In addition, he admitted to the police that some stores were victimized multiple times.
The following Walgreens locations were involved:
- 5600 Charlotte Avenue on September 19
- 627 S. Gallatin Pike on October 10
- 3880 Dickerson Pike on October 24
- 5600 Charlotte Pike on October 31
- 3880 Dickerson Pike on November 9
- 3130 Clarksville Pike on November 11
- 5600 Charlotte Pike on November 23
- 1301 Bell Road on January 13
- The Dollar General store at 3852 Dickerson Pike was also robbed on December 8.
Authorities charged Robinson with eight counts of robbery and two counts of theft of property. He is being held on a $377,000 bond and his photo has not yet been released by police.
