SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Get your sweet tooth ready for this tasty story!
We've got a treat for you, it's a loved dessert by many - we're talking about peach cobbler.
The Peach Cobbler Company specializes in peach cobbler, but they're not just limited to that.
You might have seen their food truck in the middle Tennessee area, but they also have two locations in Nashville and Smyrna.
News4's Justin Beasley is speaking with the brains behind this delectable company, owner Juan Edgerton.
Click here for The Peach Cobbler Company's official website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.