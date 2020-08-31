The Peach Cobbler Company
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Get your sweet tooth ready for this tasty story! 

We've got a treat for you, it's a loved dessert by many - we're talking about peach cobbler.

The Peach Cobbler Company specializes in peach cobbler, but they're not just limited to that.

You might have seen their food truck in the middle Tennessee area, but they also have two locations in Nashville and Smyrna. 

News4's Justin Beasley is speaking with the brains behind this delectable company, owner Juan Edgerton. 

