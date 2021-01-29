Only 6-percent of our state has received its first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but Metro Health officials are looking to change that with the Music City Center opening for 75 and older to receive their doses.

News 4 along with other media stations were able to tour the facility and go through the step-by-step those being vaccinated will experience this weekend.

The Music City Center is now a vaccination site. For now, only those who have appointments will be able to roll up their sleeves inside a large room with a dozen tables and chairs.

“The goal for this space was to be anywhere 1500 to 2000, but again that’s all based up on vaccine availability," Laura Varnier, who is RN at Metro Public Health Department, said.

It all starts at 8 a.m. There will be 600 first doses given out on Saturday, and another 600 on Sunday. But next weekend, 1,200 each day and second doses will be given too.

“We will still focus on age on the weekend," Varnier said. "So 75 plus on Saturdays and Sundays. And then we will do phases during the week. So Monday through Friday we will still be working on phase 1A1 and 1A2.”

Volunteers from Hands on Nashville will also be on site in yellow vests helping guide people to where they need to be.

As for parking, its free in the P2 garage. Staff members just must validate your ticket.

Those who receive the vaccine will have to sit for 15 minutes. Health officials said they do this as a precautionary measure to make sure everyone feels okay after the shot.