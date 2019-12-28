NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The families of two stabbing victims laid them to rest Saturday.
21-year-old Paul Trapeni and 22-year-old Clay Beathard were killed outside of a Nashville bar just one week ago.
News4 got an inside look at the celebration of life for Clay Beathard.
Todd Bishop was Beathard's pastor in New York where he attended college and played football at Long Island University.
He said Beathard relied heavily on is his faith even while he was in school.
"A lot of young men in their young twenties and late teens are actually prioritizing on a Sunday after practice to come with ice packs on to be in a bible study speaks to his character", said Bishop.
Several close friends also took to the podium to say a few words and share stories about the 22-year-old who they describe as energetic and had a caring heart.
Beathard's four siblings also took to the stage.
They each shared stories about their brother as only a sibling can.
“He always thought the earth was flat and everybody was like Clay, no it’s not flat. It makes me smile knowing he knows the answer to that question now," said C.J. Beathard.
Beathard’s little sister read part of heartfelt note he wrote her.
“We’re like Woody and Buzz Light year. No matter how many friends I make you will always be my friend.”
Beathard’s parents thanked everyone for the tremendous amount of support they've received.
Beathard's father Casey, said they are relying on their faith to get through this.
“Clay going to heaven has changed every fiber of my being and perspective on purpose in life. It’ll be a long road, but we will make it. It will be God’s victory," said Casey Beathard.
If you would like to watch the full version of Beathard's service click here.
