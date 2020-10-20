NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Coming next spring, a whole new shopping and dining experience will open in the heart of downtown Nashville.
At the corner of Fifth and Broadway, the construction project’s namesake, “5th + Broad” is well underway.
Tom Miller is the General Manager of the project. He says the project is hard to miss.
“You look out and you can see it as part of the Nashville skyline,” Miller says.
Apartments aren’t the only attraction. The whole complex will house close to sixty retail and restaurant spaces.
Tom Miller explains, “This is not your suburban mall food court. We have a lot of great things like Edlys BBQ, Prince’s Hot Chicken, Donut Distillery, and a number of others. Some have been announced and we’re trying to keep a few surprises in our pocket, too.”
Laci Bonner is the owner of Revv Boutique and The Nash Collection and she says that she is excited to move in.
“I was looking for a new home for Nash, and this is it. Broadway has been amazing to us. We love the traffic, we love the energy, and we’re excited for 5th + Broadway.
The project will be capped off with the National Museum of African American Music as well as a rooftop concert venue that will hold two-thousand people with great views overlooking the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.