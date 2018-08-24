More than 70,000 fans can’t wait for Taylor Swift to take the stage Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

When she was just 15, News4’s Terry Bulger met her at Hendersonville High School, where she was attending school.

She didn’t act like a 15-year-old even when she was just 15 when she was interviewed in 2005. She was well beyond her years.

Listen to the familiar songs she wrote and sang back then because they all became big hits.

“I think it’s too thin. I need more hair.”

Hair talk at Hendersonville High was a serious subject for Swift, considering her hair and face are already in national magazine ads and coming soon to the cover of her first big record.

She came to Nashville in 2004, writing her own songs, singing them and hoping someone would like them.

Toby Keith did so much that he signed her to his new record label.

“You’re in the room with him and you can feel it, it’s like a power ‘Oh my God.’ I’ll never get to a point and say ‘Oh my God, it’s Toby Keith,’” said Swift.

News4 visited Swift at Hendersonville High when we thought her talent was special. Music Row agreed as her first record was about to come out, she’ll tour and start the career she said she’s been working for her entire life - all 15 years.

“Most people find out what they’re gonna do in college. That is great,” she said then. “For me it came earlier. I’m thankful for that. It’s a dream come true for me.”

Swift’s dad Scott would provide updates every few months about her progress. Back then it was Rotary Clubs and county fairs, but it just kept getting bigger and bigger.

Now he does not need to do that anymore.