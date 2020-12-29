In recent years, when people thought of downtown Nashville's Second Ave., they thought of the night life, the music. There's a lot more to Second Ave.'s story.
On Instagram, historian David Ewing runs the page, thenashvilleiwishiknew. It's a curated history of the city including stories of Second Ave., how it was once a place of warehouses before items went to the marketplace.
"We had famous brands," said Ewing, referring to the early 20th century. "Maxwell House coffee was literally made on that block. Jack Daniels had their office there in 1908."
Today, the view of Second Avenue is blocked by buses.
"Like a lot of Nashvillians, I heard the bomb when it went off," said Ewing. "I felt very sad when I saw the first images of what happened on Second Ave. You have those buildings that have stood up there since the 19th century."
Now, Ewing, a man so invested in Nashville's history, is looking at what's next.
Councilman Freddie O'Connell has announced three buildings so far are deemed structurally unsafe; 131 and 144 Second Ave. N. and 300 Commerce St., the former site of Demos'.
Tim Walker of the historical commission told News4, there is an overlay of the area, meaning demolition, new construction, and repairs must be reviewed and approved by the Metro Historic Zoning Commission.
"We have incredible engineers and architects in this town and people who love history, and I hope they all get together around the table, and they decide how things are going to be saved," said Ewing. "It is the heart of the city and literally one of the most famous streets in Nashville. It will be back, and it will be better."
