Take out food

We wanted to create a centralized list of eateries all around Middle Tennessee that are offering Grab N Go or Curbside To-Go!

Thanks to your contributions our list is maxed out at a little over 150!

This is a user contributed list - always make sure to call them to verify availability!

Curbside To - Go  
Contributor Restaurant Name  Address  City/TownPhone Number 
Laurie S
 
Goo Goo Shop
116 Third Ave S
 Nashville 
(615) 490-6685
 
Destin W. 
 
Margot Cafe & Bar
 
1017 Woodland St. 
 
Nashville
 
(615) 227-4668
 
Christi M
 
Blue Coast Burrito Cookeville
 
1010 S Jefferson Ave
 
Cookeville 
 
(931) 525-2583
 
Sarah F. 
 
Olive Garden 
 
2782 Wilma Rudolph Blvd
 
Clarksville 
 
(931) 552-2585
 
Samantha B
 
Tee Time Bar & Grill
 
1300 Coles Ferry Pike
 
Lebanon 
 
(615) 965-2365
 
Kevin
 
Valentino's Ristorante 
 
1808 Hayes St
 
Nashville
 
(615) 327-0148
 
Tanya m.
 
Maniacs 
 
98 seaboard lane
 
Brentwood 
 
(615) 370-2803
 
Carly N
 
Tupelo Honey 
 
2000 meridian Blvd 
 
Franklin
 
(615) 224-2600
 
Rebekah N
 
Santa Fe Cattle Co
 
2520 Music Valley Dr
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 885-7852
 
Nathan W
 
Retrograde Coffee
 
1305 Dickerson Pike
 
Nashville
 
(615) 964-7770
 
Katie N
 
Circa Grill
 
1549 Thompson Station Rd West 
 
Thompson's Station 
 
(615) 614-2079
 
Jennifer H
 
Mission BBQ
 
2644 Wilma Rudolph 
 
Clarksville 
 
(931) 241-6104
 
Jennifer H
 
Mission BBQ
 
161 Opry Mills Dr. 
 
Nashville
 
(615) 933-5225
 
Debra M
 Square Market & Cafe 
36 Public Square 
 
Columbia 
 
(931) 840-3636
 
Tresa R
 
Olive Garden Restaurant 
 
1712 Galleria Blvd 
 
Franklin TN
 
(615) 771-9707
 
Jonathan S
 
Frothy Monkey in The Nations
 
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
 
Nashville
 
(615) 600-4756
 
Jennifer H
 
O' Charleys
 
2792 Wilma Rudolph 
 
Clarksville 
 
(931) 552-6338
 
Sarah S
 
Burger Republic 
 
6900 Lenox Village Drive
 
Nashville
 
(615) 499-4428
 
Sarah S
 
Burger Republic
 
1982 Providence Parkway
 
Mt. Juliet
 
(615) 553-2679
 
Kenny H
 
J. Christopher's
 
620 Frazier Dr
 
Franklin
 
(615) 778-2405
 
Kenny H
 
J. Christopher's
 
2100 21st Avenue South
 
Nashville
 
(615) 953-1729
 
Jaclyn M
 
Don Miguel Juicery + Rustic Kitchen 
 
115 Walton Ferry Rd, Suite 13
 
Hendersonville 
 
(615) 992-4020
 
Rick S.
 
Chuy's Mexican 
 
3016 MALLORY LN
 
Franklin
 
(615) 778-2878
 
Scott G
 
Chuck E. Cheese 
 
5312 Hickory Hollow Ln
 
Antioch
 
(615) 731-0272
 
Michael S
 
Chuck E Cheese
 
2070 Gallatin Pike N
 
Madison
 
(615) 859-0862
 
Justin B
 
Chuck E. Cheese
 
1720 Old Fort Parkway 
 
Murfreesboro 
 (615) 907-6446
 Kim A Betty Lou's 2819 Smith Springs Road Nashville  
(615) 540-0555
 
Lori S
 
Local Taco 
 
146 Pewitt dr
 
Brentwood
 
(615) 915-4666
 
Paula J
 
Jim N Nicks
 
523 Sam Ridley Pkwy W
 
Smyrna
 
(615) 220-8508
 
Janice
 
Demos
 
7330 Ruel McKnight Rd
 
Milton
 
(615) 464-7015
 
Marcus Q
 
Penn Station East Coast Subs
 
5205 Old Hickory Blvd
 
Hermitage 
 
(615) 678-5409
 
Don M.
 
Chef's Market 
 
900 Conference Drive 
 
Goodlettsville 
 
(615) 851-2433
 
Ron P.
 
Olive Garden
 
Columbia Pike
 
Spring Hill
 (931) 486-1294
 
Shannon G
 
Love, Peace, & Pho
 
2112 8th Ave S
 
Nashville
 (615) 942-0045
 
Hannah B.
 
Sundrop Shoppe and Luncheonette 
 
217 NW Atlantic St.
 
Tullahoma 
 
(931) 222-4270
 
Tim H.
 
O'Charley's
 
17 White Bridge Road
 
Nashville
 
(615) 356-1344
 
Maggie P
 
Shipwreck Cove
 
3361 Bell Rd
 
Nashville
 
(615) 872-8800
 
Heather R
 
Rosie's Food and Wine
 
203 Anderson Ln, suite 107
 
Hendersonville 
 
(615) 757-3305
 
Kelsey Williams
 
Maggiano's Nashville
 
3106 West End Ave
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 514-0275
 
Heather R
 
Lyncoya Cafe
 
101 Sanders Ferry Rd
 
Hendersonville
 
(615) 265-8005
 
Matt 
 
TEQUILLA'S Mexican
 
3736 Annex Ave.
 
Nashville
 
(615) 354-0047
 
Heather R
 
Sanders Ferry Pizza and Pub
 
248 Sanders Ferry Rd
 
Hendersonville
 
(615) 757-3323
 
Javier b
 
Subculture Urban cuisine and Cafe
 
5737 Nolensville pk
 
Nashville
 
(615) 955-1223
 
MDubbs
 Michaelangelo's Pizzza 5133 Harding Rd. 
Nashville
 
(615) 352-8064
 
Tyler F
 
Chick-Fil-A Gallatin
 
101 Belvedere Dr. N
 
Gallatin
 
(615) 230-1945
 
Salah H
 
Milano's Pizzeria 
 
2213 Elliston place 
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 239-7112
 
Heather R
 
Cafe Rakka
 
71 New Shackle Rd #A
 
Hendersonville
 
(615) 824-6264
 
Kansas Klein
 
Bella Blak Pizzeria 
 
205 Waverly Plaza 
 
Waverly
 
(931) 296-9191
 
Heather R
 
H'Ville Grill
 
1050 Glenbrook Way Suite 320
 
Hendersonville
 
(615) 826-0867
 
Laura S
 
Jefferson's Restaurant 
 
2431 Fairview Blvd. 
 
Fairview 
 
(615) 226-2276
 
Jaclyn 
 
Old Delina Country Store 
 
4397 John Barnes Rd 
 
Cornersville 
 
(931) 659-6958
 
John P 
 
Mamma Rosa's 
 
200 S Lowe Ave 
 
Cookeville 
 
(931) 372-8694
 
Laura S
 
Nandos Restaurant
 
7008 City Center Way
 
Fairview
 
(615) 266-2533
 
Alphonso A.
 
Big Al's Deli
 
1828 4th Ave North
 
Nashville
 
(615) 242-8118
 
Blaize P
 
Urban Grub
 
2506 12th Ave S
 
Nashville
 
(615) 679-9342
 
Kristin D.
 
Demos' Restaurants
 
1115 NW Broad St. 
 
Murfreesboro
 
(615) 895-3701
 
Kristin D.
 
PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry
 
8121 Sawyer Brown Drive, Suite 204
 
Nashville
 
(615) 981-8081
 
Kristin D.
 
PDK Southern Kitchen &amp; Pantry
 
1984 Providence Parkway, Suite 101
 
Mount Juliet
 
(615) 235-6334
 
Kristin D.
 
Demos' Restaurant
 
161 Indian Lake Blvd
 
Hendersonville
 
(615) 824-9097
 
Kristin D.
 
Demos' Restaurant
 
130 Legends Dr
 
Lebanon
 
(615) 443-4600
 
Anthony S
 
ALL Checkers Drive-In Restaurants 
Goodlettsville, Smyrna, Nashville, Murfreesboro La Vergne 
 
Heather S
 
Proper Bagel 
 
2011 Belmont Blvd. 
 Nashville 
(615) 928-7276
 
Jenna B
 
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden
 
731 McFerrin Ave
 
Nashville
 
(615) 712-9517
 
Chuck L
 
Central BBQ - Capital View
 
408 11th Ave N
 
Nashville
 
(615) 610-3444
 
Charlotte P.
 
Smooth Rapids
 
245 Durham St.
 
McMinnville
 (931) 452-9251
 
Elaine M
 
Kalamata's
 
3764 Hillsboro Pike
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 383-8700
 
Dan
 
Los Tres Amigos
 
2606 Lebanon Pike
 
Nashville
 
(615) 316-0104
 
Windy
 
Raffertys
 
2010 Gallatin Road
 Madison (615) 855-6875
 
Megan 
 
Scoreboard Bar & Grill
 
2408 Music Valley Dr
 
Nashville
 
(615) 883-3866
 
Daniel C.
 
Pancho and Lefty's
 
4501 Murphy Road
 Nashville  
(615) 647-8763
 
Robin
 
Vittles of Donelson
 
2278 Lebanon Pike
 
Donelson
 
(615) 871-0011
 
Daniel C
 
Edley's BBQ
 
4500 Murphy Road
 
Nashville
 (615) 972-7499
 
Roz F
 Babo Korean Bar 1601A Riverside Dr 
Nashville
 
(615) 750-5847
 
Lynne W
 
Nothing Bundt Cakes of Nashville
 
21 White Bridge Road
 
Nashville
 
(615) 354-6300
 
Lynne W
 
Nothing Bundt Cakes of Franklin-Cool Springs
 
1440 Medical Center Pkwy
535 Cool Springs Blvd
 
Murfreesboro 
Franklin
 
(615) 900-1747
(615) 472-1653
 
Lynne W
Alexander C
 
Nothing Bundt Cakes of Murfreesboro 
Cracker Barrel
 
Steward Ferry Pike- Persey Creek Dr
 
Nashville
 
(615) 889-4325
 
Roz F
 
City Limits
 
361 Clofton Drive
 
Nashville
 
(615) 646-0062
 
Caleb 
 
Jack Cawthon's Bar-B-Que 
 
334 West Trinity Lane 
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 228-9888
 
Christy
 
Sushiyobi
 
1526 Demonbreun St
 
Nashville
 
(615) 255-6122
 
Mary Nell B
 
Flavor Catering
 
700 Ewing Ave
 
Nashville
 
(615) 258-5559
 
Kathryn R
 
Superica 
 
605 Overton Street 
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 709-3148
 
Yun. Choo
Samurai's Kitchen Germantown 
 		 
1318 6th Ave. N. 
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 953-7222
 
Robert S
 
City Limits Bakery & Cafe
 
361 Clofton dr
 
Nashville
 
(615) 646-0062
 
Bob H.
 
Von Elrod's Beer Hall and Kitchen
 
1004 4TH AVE N
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 866-1620
 
Kristi Stone
 
Puffy Muffin Bakery & Restaurant
 
229 Franklin Road
 
Brentwood
 
(615) 373-2741
 
Mario A
 
Yellow Porch
 
734 Thompson Lane
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 386-0260
 
Susan S.
 
Bricks Cafe
 
330 Franklin Rd., 914d
 
Brentwood
 
(615) 373-3399
 
Susan S.
 
Bricks Cafe 
 
2020 Fieldstone Pkwy.
 
Franklin
 
(615) 771-0709
 
Bill L.
 
Toast
 
600 Lance Drive
 
Baxter
 
(931) 858-0294
 
Elyse W 
 
TakeAway Catering 
 
813 51St Ave N 
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 383-0777
 
Pete B
 
The Depot
 
1007 South Main Street
 
Springfield
 
(615) 382-8584
 
Danielle H
 
Nadeen's Hermitage Haven
 
3410 Lebanon Pike
 
Hermitage
 
(615) 873-1184
 
Stacey L.
 
Lyncoya Cafe
 
101 Sanders Ferry Road
 
Hendersonville
 
(615) 265-8005
 
Ashlee E
 
Tailgate Brewery 
 
7300 Charlotte Pike
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 861-9842
 
Rebeka W
 
Chick-fil-A Lebanon
 
706 South Cumberland Street
 
Lebanon 
 
(615) 444-3005
 
Allison B
 
Puffy Muffin
 
229 Franklin Rd
 
Brentwood 
 
(615) 373-2741
 
Wanda B
 
Longhorn 
 
4634 Boxcroft w
 
Mount Juliet 
 
(615) 479-3228
 
Hunter F
 
Frothy Monkey
 
1400 51st Ave N. 
 
Nashville
 
(615) 600-4756
 
Adelaide C
 
Cole's Kitchen
 
2201 Bandywood Drive
 
Nashville
 
(615) 383-0042
 
Makenzy D.
 
Puckett's Gro. & Restaurant
 
120 4th Ave S.
Franklin, TN
 		 
(615) 794-5527
 
Jay R
 
Captain D's
 All locations around the Metro Nashville 
 
Shelby B
 
Metro Diner
 
2315 Gallatin Pike N
 
Madison
 
(615) 247-5412
 
Sam F
 
Bob Evans
 
200 Rudy Circle
 
Nashville
 
(615) 889-9266
 
Lela E.
 
Vegan Vee Gluten-Free Bakery
 
306 46th Ave North
 
Nashville
 
(615) 456-7390
 
Nate B
 
Midnight Oil
 
1310 51st Ave N. 
 
Nashville
 
(615) 649-8917
 
Susie K
 
Sam's Place
 
6051 Hwy 100
 
Belle Meade
 (615) 928-6577
 
Nate B. 
 
The Centennial
 
5115 Centennial Blvd
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 679-9746
 
Tanner G
 
 
Simply Living Life
 
6990 Moores Lane
  
Brentwood
 
(615) 377-5343
 
Melanie H
 
Courtney's Restaurant & Catering
 
4066 N. Mt Juliet Road
 
Mt Juliet
 (615) 754-7548
 
Lisa S
 
Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea
 
6900 Lenox Village Dr
 
Nashville
 
(615) 810-9386
 
Jennifer Sheets
 
Frothy Monkey
 
2509 12th Ave South
 
Nashville
 
(615) 600-4756
 
Lisa S
 
Golden Corral
 
315 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd
 
Hermitage
 
(615) 874-1313
 
Erin Y.
 
Vui's Kitchen 
 
2832 bransford Avenue 
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 241-8847
 
Kayla 
 
Ruby Tuesday 
 
872 South James Campbell Blvd
Columbia 
 		 
(931) 381-7089
 
Erin Y.
 
Cafe Nonna
 
4427 Murphy Rd
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 463-0133
 
Tex W.
 
Tex's World Famous BBQ 
 
1013 Foster Avenue 
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 254-8715
 
Clint G
 
Slim + Husky's Pizza
 
911 Buchanan Street
 
Nashville
 (615) 750-2817
 
Derrick M
 
Slim + Huskys Pizza
 
5270 Hickory Hollow Pkwy
 
Antioch
 (615) 891-4760
 
Nancy S
 
Las Palmas
 
5104 Old Hickory Blvd
 
Hermitage
 
(615) 871-9700
 
Beth M.
 
The Picnic
 
320 Harding Pike
 
Nashville
 
(615) 297-5398
 
Shaun B
 
Applebbee's 
 
718 Thompson Lane 
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 298-3298
 
Bobby M
 
Tazikis Cafe
 
200 Crossings Ln 
 
Mt Juliet 
 
(615) 610-1815
 
Ryan D
 
12 South Taproom and Grill
 
2318 12th Avenue So
 
Nashville
 (615) 463-6552
 
Melissa P.
 
Fat Kat Slim's
 
730 8th Avenue S.
 
Nashville
 
(615) 739-6953
 
Holly K
 
Midway Pizza 
 
961 Hwy 79
 
Dover
 
(931) 472-9092
 
Barb P
 
Kay Bob's
 
1602 21st Ave South
 
Nashville
 
(615) 321-4567
 
Monique J
 
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
 
5209 Charlotte Ave
 
Nashville
 
(615) 712-7137
 
Gabe R.
 
Santo
 
4000 Hillsboro Pike
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 336-3426
 
John W.
 
Dover Grille
 
310 Donelson Pkwy 
 
Dover
 
(931) 232-7919
 
Michele M.
 
Swaney Swift
 
118 N Water Ave
 
Gallatin
 (615) 675-4366
 
Michele M.
 
Catch 22 Gastropub
 
3950 N Mt Juliet Rd
 
Mt. Juliet
 (615) 754-1640
 
Kathleen B
 
Arnold's Country Kitchen 
 
605 8th Avenue S
 
Nashville 
 
(615) 256-4455
 
Linda
 
Noshville Deli
 
4014 Hillsboro Cr
 
Nashville
 
(615) 269-3535
Jackson B.
5th & Taylor
 1411 5th Ave N
 Nashville
(615)-242-4747
Ming
Yoshi Sushi and Thai
 
1307 Bell Rd Ste 109
 
Nashville
 
(615)-902-3946
 
Bianca S.
 
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
 
50 Old Pleasant Grove Rd
 
Mt. Juliet
 
(615)-773-4002
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.