NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) unveiled a special piece of art inside the hospital this week.
The ‘Gratitude Tree’ is the first of its kind and is dedicated to the more than 28,000 medical professionals at the hospital, while celebrating “the lives saved and honoring those lost in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.”
VUMC encourages everyone to submit notes of gratitude for the exhibit through the Gratitunes website, where anyone can add their "leaf" to the tree.
The “living art exhibit” creates a collective expression of ‘Thank You’, while allowing everyone to read the notes as they pass by the exhibit throughout the day, according to the VUMC press release.
“The past two years have been difficult for everyone, especially for our nation’s healthcare workers,” said Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “Whether large or small, gestures of support have a powerful impact on the morale of those who are providing this care. Sharing a note of thanks through the Gratitude Tree offers everyone an opportunity to recognize the contributions of these tireless individuals in a special way.”
The Gratitude Tree is part of the Gratitunes program, which is a nationwide platform created in 2020 to thank all medical staff on the frontlines of COVID-19.
Ultimately, singer-songwriters Mat Kearney and Devon Gilfillian will write and record the ultimate ‘Gratitune,’ using the notes of gratitude as inspiration.
