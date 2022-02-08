LA VERGNE, Tn. (WSMV) – A fire claimed a La Vergne home Monday, leaving a young family shelterless.
As D'Angelo Gaines watched helplessly as his La Vergne home went up in flames Monday morning - he just had to look at his fiancé and baby girl to become overwhelmed with gratitude.
The young family had made it out alive.
"That fire could keep on going however long as it wants to go because we were safe," Gaines said. "We were out on the back deck, but that's all that matters."
Gaines woke up to find his couch on fire. Despite his efforts to put it out, the flames had overwhelmed the house within minutes. Firefighters believe it started because of an electrical issue.
"It was so quick like you see it on TV and in movies, but that had no comparison to the quickness that it spread," Gaines said.
Since Monday morning, Gaines and his family have leaned on the goodness of others. Neighbors quickly began pooling together donations, and a GoFundMe has started to help the trio back on their feet.
"This instance right here has opened my eyes to a lot," Gaines said, overwhelmed by the support of friends and strangers. "When you have your house go up, there's a lot of stuff in there that means stuff to you personally."
While Gaines is staring down a laundry list of things to do after losing his home and everything inside, he insists his family will be ok - because they have each other.
And for his fiancé and baby girl to be safe is everything.
"Her smile, just a bundle of joy, and I'm happy that we're still here. Could have been a different situation."
