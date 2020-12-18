BETHPAGE, TN (WSMV) - Friday, News4 exclusively learned the man accused of murdering a Sumner County woman and her son was a disgruntled former employee. Police say he was fired from a company owned by the woman and her husband, just one week before the murders.
When Andrei Iacob met Jessie Binkley, he couldn't believe his luck. "I thought she was way too pretty for me," he laughed. They were married in 2009 and had their first and only child, a boy, in 2011. "He was my best friend," Iacob said. "We did everything together."
In 2015, the couple started an excavating company together: Tennessee Underground LLC. "Every day, 24 hours, you know? We were together all the time."
On December 11, 2020, Iacob got the call that would turn his world upside down. "I just dropped to my knees. I couldn't believe it. I didn't believe it," Iacob said. "There are no words to describe it."
After calling his mom to check on his wife, she found both Binkley and their 9-year-old son, Zeke, dead in their Bethpage home. Police said they were shot by Kevin Moore. Friday, Iacob divulged Moore robbed his wife at gunpoint just before, forcing her to transfer him money via a banking app.
"He got the money why did he - I don't understand that part," Iacob said. "I would have [gave] him the money if he spared them. I mean, I would've given him everything."
Police went on a manhunt for Kevin Moore in the days following, that ended in a standoff in which Moore took his own life. According to Iacob, Moore was employed by Tennessee Underground and was fired by a project manager one week before the murders. To his knowledge, it was for being a 'difficult employee.'
Iacob also revealed in our interview, that Moore seemingly acted with premeditation. "He had staked the house out previously a couple days, and that's known because it was found on my trail cameras."
Despite all those details, Iacob does not believe this was about revenge. "I think this was more about the owner of the company and knowing that Jessie had access to bank accounts."
To him, it is about forgiveness.
"Everybody should pray for Kevin Moore's family, because they had nothing to do with it. They're hurting as well. They lost a son, too."
It is also about who he now calls his angels, and the impact their legacy will have. "They were kind, and giving, and just angels. They believed in second chances and forgiveness."
Iacob has received tens of thousands of dollars in donations for funeral costs. He plans to use it for a foundation instead, that will help other victims of similar crimes.
