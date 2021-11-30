SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Several Spring Hill residents are being evacuated due to a major gas leak in the area.
According to police, at least 15 people are being evacuated in the area of Jackson St. off of Kedron Road.
Kedron Road will be closed until further notice.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
