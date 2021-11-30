Spring Hill gas leak
Spring Hill PD

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) -  Several Spring Hill residents are being evacuated due to a major gas leak in the area. 

According to police, at least 15 people are being evacuated in the area of Jackson St. off of Kedron Road.

Spring Hill gas leak

Kedron Road will be closed until further notice.

This story will be updated as more information is available. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.