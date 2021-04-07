CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Groundbreaking new simulation equipment is allowing nursing students crucial experience before graduation.
Students were put to the test with real-life scenarios today at Austin Peay State University.
Nursing and radiologic tech students came together to navigate a two-day IPE simulation.
“We go to clinicals and we see it in person, but it's different when you can mess up and its okay,” said Destinye Stone, Nursing student.
The joint effort was the first-of-its-kind cross-college training at APSU’s nursing simulation lab.
“We are hoping what they learn here in simulation will carry on with them to practice,” said Cindy Meyer, Nursing Simulation/Lab Coordinator.
