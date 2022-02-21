It is going to be a soggy week for Middle TN.
Showers/storms are expected just about every day.
Rainfall amounts Monday through Friday range between 3-6" across the area.
Flooding is likely to occur in some flood-prone areas as two distinct rounds of rain move through this week.
Much of our Monday will be dry.
Rain chances begin to ramp up during the overnight tonight.
More widespread rain will move through on Tuesday, especially Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy rainfall could quickly lead to isolated flooding on Tuesday.
In addition to the rain, gusty winds are possible between 20-35 mph and a few isolated strong-severe thunderstorms.
We catch a break from the rain on Wednesday before the second system moves in on Thursday.
Heavy rainfall will accompany any storms as they move through, starting Thursday morning and lasting through Friday morning.
It is important to pay close attention to areas known to flood and continue monitoring rainfall amounts this week.
