NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A family who lost everything in a house fire on Thursday is now relying on community help to get back on their feet.
Just passing by the duplex house on Baugh Road in Bellevue looks fine. Inside however, its burnt with ash.
"What do I do? Where do we go? Like I can't - we have a two year old," said Sandra Stanojevic.
Thursday evening, when Sandra and her family came home, it was on fire.
"Just waiting to wake up out of a nightmare and its actually happened so its really hard," said Stanojevic.
Seven people total are out of a home. On scene, crews said a Nashville firefighter lived in the other half of the home. Sandra and her family of five, including her two year old daughter, are now relying on others for a home and basic needs.
"Clothes and toys and diapers," she said. "Stuff that you can't even put a price tag on. Like everything is gone."
Her friends started a GoFundMe. Sandra says friends and community support is all anyone who loses a home in a fire can rely on.
"It could happen to them. You never know same with us. You never know and then it happened,"
News4's cameras were even rolling when strangers Sandra met through the Next Door app came to give her clothes.
"I'm so grateful, cause I need them. All my clothes burnt up," she said. "It just makes me want to cry."
If you'd like to help Sandra and her family, you can donate on the GoFundMe here.
