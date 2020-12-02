NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 has led to less traffic. According to Councilwoman Joy Styles, those empty streets have become a stage for nefarious behavior.
“It has become far worse,” Styles said of the city’s drag racing problem. “So now our streets are more empty [sic] and they are empty longer.”
Styles said that drag racing is increasingly a problem on Murfreesboro Pike and Nolensville Road, and a shortage of police officers is making it difficult to address.
“We are short-manned, so we’ve been utilizing the helicopter. There have been aerial pursuits because, of course, officers don't want to do a high-speed chase in a residential neighborhood or, quite frankly, any of our streets.”
As a result, Styles proposed license plate readers in Davidson County. They would come with not only the benefit of catching the drag racers, but identifying stolen cars.
“Introducing them in a very narrow and defined way gives us an opportunity to do a pilot for a few months see the data that comes back, and see what proceeds from there,” Styles said.
