NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 has led to less traffic. According to Councilwoman Joy Styles, those empty streets have become a stage for nefarious behavior.

“It has become far worse,” Styles said of the city’s drag racing problem. “So now our streets are more empty [sic] and they are empty longer.”

Styles said that drag racing is increasingly a problem on Murfreesboro Pike and Nolensville Road, and a shortage of police officers is making it difficult to address.

“We are short-manned, so we’ve been utilizing the helicopter. There have been aerial pursuits because, of course, officers don't want to do a high-speed chase in a residential neighborhood or, quite frankly, any of our streets.”

As a result, Styles proposed license plate readers in Davidson County. They would come with not only the benefit of catching the drag racers, but identifying stolen cars.

“Introducing them in a very narrow and defined way gives us an opportunity to do a pilot for a few months see the data that comes back, and see what proceeds from there,” Styles said.