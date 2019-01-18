Robert Sherrill runs a cleaning company, a real estate investment firm, and a trucking company.
Sherrill opened the first black-owned co-working space in the state located in Germantown, so the man gets lots of phone calls.
The one he got Thursday, however, trumps everything.
Robert Sherrill was pardoned by outgoing Governor Bill Haslam.
"I was like 45 hours wen he called me, I had 45 hours before Haslam was set to come out of office," recalled Sherrill.
"So you started bawling on the phone," I said.
"Yeah, and then I struck out the door and walked around my complex three or four times and called everybody," said Sherrill.
Sherrill has walked a fine line these last five years.
"I've been working at these things, watching where I go, who I talk to, rebrand myself, getting people to trust in who I am now opposed to who I was in the past," said Sherrill.
The old Robert was a convicted drug dealer, locked up from age 26 to age 31.
"Prison was... It was scary. People don't want to say that."
Today, just five years later, Robert runs four successful businesses. He founded a non-profit serving kids in juvenile detention, was named "Most Admired CEO" by the Nashville Business Journal last year, and was inducted as a "rotarian" this week.
"So how do you answer the question, how did you do it? How did you change your life like this?" I asked.
"God. Grace, mercy, and faith in God," said Sherrill.
The husband and father of five said he used to ask God why his mom was on drugs, and why his dad died in prison.
"He didn't answer back until I was 33," said Sherrill, "And what he told me was, is that the reason you went through everything you went through was because I could trust with your story, I could trust you with this journey. I knew you will give back and be a testament to who I am and the power that I have."
Robert is not out of the woods just yet. His next step is to take his pardon and a letter from the parole board and ask the state to have his felonies expunged. He's also working on his second book, a how-to guide to help other former prisoners rebuild their lives.
I asked Robert how we can change as a community. He said the stigma of being a felon is a real struggle, we should give them the benefit of the doubt and the opportunity to prove you wrong.
