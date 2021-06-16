NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) is hosting a live-streamed benefit concert on Thursday at the Ryman Auditorium.
"A Celebration of Legends" returns in 2021 as a virtual benefit concert in recognition of multiple artists receiving the coveted Rhapsody and Rhythm award.
This year's honorees include Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson, Chaka Khan, Quincy Jones, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.
The event has limited in-person experiences for top museum supporters and invited guests, but will be live-streamed on NMAAM's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
News 4 Anchor Marius Payton will be live from the Red Carpet at 6 p.m. with the benefit concert starting around 7 pm.
Multiple special appearances and tribute performances are planned for the event featuring Anthony Hamilton, Avery Sunshine, BeBe Winans, Brian Courtney Wilson, Christian Scott, Cory Henry, MAJOR, Mr. TalkBox, Raheem DeVaughn, Ruby Amanfu, Syleena Johnson, Tweet, and others.
For more concert streaming information visit BlackMusicMonth.com
