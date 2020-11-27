NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – On Friday, more than two-thousand Tennesseans were hospitalized with more than 365-thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Doctors say that number is expected to rise, which prompted nine area hospital CEOs to write an open letter to all Tennesseans reading in part:
“We must act, and act now to protect hospital capacity and to support those who have been on the front lines of this fight for months – our medical personnel, first responders and essential workers. We are Tennesseans. In the most challenging times, we have always answered the call to act.”
Dr. Alex Jahangir, the Chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force isn’t mincing words.
“People say they want to talk to the expert, to hear from the expert and not the politician. Well I don’t know how much more of an expert you can get than literally every hospital system in this region,” Jahangir said. “We must act, and act now to protect hospital capacity and to support those who have been on the front lines of this fight for months – our medical personnel, first responders and essential workers. We are Tennesseans. In the most challenging times, we have always answered the call to act.”
According to medical experts, models are predicting an additional ten percent increase in COVID-19 patients by the end of next week. They’re worried that with more Christmas and New Year celebrations that hospitals will be overwhelmed.
“We are so close to the finish line. We have a vaccine distribution plan. We have a date. We just need to get there. This is go-time. This is the fourth quarter. We need to work together.”
