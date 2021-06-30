NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The interactive story-driven theme park will be called Storyville Gardens that will be filled with rides and bring stories to life.
"It's more than an amusement park," DeLisa Guerrier, one of the managing partners of Storyville Gardens, said. "It's truly a destination.
Guerrier is passionate about increasing literacy throughout the state. It has always been her goal as an avid reader. She's hoping this amusement park will reignite children's love for reading.
"It is based off the four corners of the world-books and stories from across continents and really designed with the intent to encourage reading," Guerrier, whose the visionary of the theme park, said. "It started off just as a small little park that we wanted to build here, but when we found out about the need here in Nashville and how it's one of the two places in the United States that's had successful park that's no longer in operation we knew we needed to do something on a larger scale."
The experience includes 26 rides throughout the park ranging from indoor and outdoor rides and water experiences. The theme park will have resorts, entertainment, and dining. Storyland studios is designing storyland gardens.
"So there's pop-up that children can walk through. There are ways they can engage with the stories and see the words come to life," Guerrier said. "It's going to be great."
The construction cost is around $300 million. Funding has been secured already through partners. After visiting the park, Guerrier said she wants people to take away this.
"I would say that we all need to get creative and hands-on with truly making a difference with the trajectory that things are going with children and literacy," Guerrier said.
While the exact location is still unknown, developers say the theme park will be in the Greater Nashville area. They plan to break ground by next year and open by 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.