Maury Co. Fire crib smoke detectors

Maury Co. Fire shared this photo of a crib, where a child had been before smoke detectors alerted the mother, and everyone escaped.

 Courtesy Maury Co. Fire Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Maury County Fire Department has strong message supporting smoke detectors.

On Friday, September the 20th, firefighters from Maury County Fire and Columbia Fire & Rescue were called out to a house fire on Rushmore Drive in Columbia, Tennessee.

The fire crews arrived and got to work fighting the fire, and were able to rescue three cats, treating them with donated pet oxygen masks.

The room pictured is where the fire started.

Thanks to a working smoke detector in the child's room, and quick reactions by the child's mother, everyone was able to escape the house with only a little smoke inhalation, but otherwise unharmed.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.