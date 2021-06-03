NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Setting up a bucket list of things you want to do before you KICK the Bucket is common at Senior Living Centers. In Maury County, those lists keep getting more adventurous.
News4 spoke with 99-year-old Lydia Gross at the Poplar Estates Senior Community Living facility in Columbia about some big plans she has prepared.
Life at 99 years old is not known for moving fast. On Saturday, life will move fast once again for Lydia Gross.
Gross is taking her first flying lessons on Saturday where she plans at some point to take over the controls from the instructor.
Suited in her 1930's pilot gear, Gross plans to take a jab back at life as she flies a plane for the first time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.