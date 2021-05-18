DECATURVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation indicted a 6th person in connection to a 2013 murder.
The murder of 28-year-old John Wesley Conway occurred on November 9, 2013. Conway was found fatally shot in the 200 block of Mount Lebanon Road. At the request of former 24th District Attorney General Hansel McAdams, agents began investigating the crime.
In 2019 and 2020, five men were indicted by a Decatur County Grand Jury in Conway's murder.
TBI said, "Today, as a result of the extensive work of agents, James William 'Jim' Lancaster of Decaturville, was indicted by a Decatur County Grand Jury on charges of Felony Murder, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, and Especially Aggravated Robbery.
According to TBI he was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into Decatur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
