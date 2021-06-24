NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you are out and about today and want to do a good deed, how about donating blood?
Today from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., radio station 94 FM The Fish is having a blood drive with Blood Assurance.
Blood Assurance is a non-profit, full-service regional blood center that serves healthcare facilities in Tennessee and four surrounding states.
Since the pandemic, the number of blood donations has dropped significantly and now more than ever is there a high demand for blood. Officials tell us of that demand, they're urging anyone with B- or O- blood types to donate.
The blood drive is held outside of the radio station on BNA Drive. To learn more about Blood Assurance, click here.
