911 Center

In this photo taken Aug. 2, 2019, is the 9-1-1 call center at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

 Eric Risberg

The 911 Center in Humphreys County is experiencing difficulties and dialing 911 is not working. 

Please call these numbers if you have an emergency in Humphreys County

  • 615-924-0916
  • 615-924-0926
  • 615-924-4319

