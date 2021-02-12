NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police released the 911 calls from the fiery crash along the icy roads on I-65 this week.

The driver of a tractor-trailer died after police said he was involved in a three-car collision on Interstate 65 North near Madison on Thursday morning.

Ayoub Riad, 45, told police he was struck by the driver of a full-size white pickup truck, which disabled his Toyota Camry in the middle of the interstate. Riad was able to get out of his vehicle and run to the shoulder.

"There was a car in the middle of the road with their hazards on, stopped. I got around it in time but a tractor trailer just hit this car," one caller told dispatch on Thursday.

A short time later, the police said the disabled Camry was struck by the tractor-trailer driven by 54-year-old Archie Lee Lester, of Little Rock, AR. The semi overturned and caught fire. Police said Lester died at the scene, and Riad was not injured.

"I got chills up and down my body. It was devastating. It was super bad," Michelle Mcaneny, who was nearby and saw the crash, told News 4 earlier this week. "My thoughts just go out to the family and everyone affected by it."

Police said the driver of the white pickup truck did not stop. The pickup should have front end damage.

Anyone with information about the driver or the involved hit and run vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or log onto the Crime Stoppers website. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for an additional cash reward of up to $1,000.