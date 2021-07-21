NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 911 calls have been released following a shooting where a man opened fire on random bystanders along with police Monday evening.

Police say Deangelo Spears, 23, fired shots toward innocent bystanders in the 100 block of Neelys Bend Road, striking one man in the leg.

"There's a guy out in the middle of the road, and, he's shooting. As a matter of fact there a guy lying in my front yard that's been shot," one man told dispatchers.

Police say Spears was sitting in the road at Neelys Bend Road calling for help. When a man tried to help him, Spears opened fire. He then shot at several other bystanders and police.

News4 spoke to a man driving in the area yesterday who says he feels lucky to be alive.

"The dude that was paralyzed waving help like screaming help waving his gun and he was just shooting at everybody. The police and all. Then I turned in right here where Walgreens is and then he shot a bullet that went past my face and shattered my windshield," said the man.

Spears is facing several charges, among them, three counts of attempted homicide.