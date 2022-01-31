In a story you’ll only see here on News4, Tracy Kornet sits down with the mission’s president and CEO who wanted to share more about the man they knew and loved.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have released the 911 calls after a husband shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself.

Metro Police said 32-year-old James Travis Pitts shot his wife, 32-year-old Barbara Pitts, and two girls, 13-year-old MaKayla Kleinert and 6-year-old Riley Pitts. The deadly shooting took place inside their Greer Road home early Friday morning.

“Honestly, I just shot my wife and kids and I’m about to shoot myself as soon as I see y’all pull up,” James Travis Pitts said.

Police said Travis Pitts called dispatch around 6:30 a.m. saying he shot and killed him family. The dispatcher asked him to explain what had happened.

“I just snapped. I don’t know. I can’t get these thoughts out of my head,” James Travis Pitts said. “I just woke up and this all happened so fast.”

Metro Police said when off-duty officer heard the gunshots he went inside the home and saw all four family members with gunshots. They said the wife and Kleinert were alive when police arrived, but they later died at the hospital.

“I don’t’ know. I just snapped. I can’t tell you,” James Travis Pitts said.

James Travis Pitts said he had a glock .45

 

