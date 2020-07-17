PIGEON FORGE, TENN. (WSMV) - The 911 calls following two scary incidents at Dollywood over the weekend have been released.

On Saturday afternoon a chain popped from a ride and fell on three people below.

The incident happened in the Wilderness Pass area of the park. Three people were walking under the Mystery Mine when a chain fell and hit them. The chain was only a decoration, and not a part of the ride.

One woman received a cut on her forehead and her left arm. Her and another woman were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

The third person was treated at the park.

On Sunday another accident happened in the glass-blowing area of the park.

A person calling 911 reported seeing a man's face catch fire for a moment.

Officials said the man was a Dollywood employee and is reportedly OK.

The glass blowing area of Dollywood is closed as park officials investigate.