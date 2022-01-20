Metro Police logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police investigate a pedestrian death from Wednesday night in Nashville.

According to police, a Toyota Tundra struck 91-year-old Ruifang Wang while he attempted to cross Acklen Park Drive.

A witness at the scene told officers the truck driver, 31-year-old Christopher Watts, came to a stop, then attempted the turn, subsequently striking Wang.

EMS transported Wang to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he died on Thursday morning.

Police said they found no evidence of impairment at the scene.

