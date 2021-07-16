NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Millions in federal funding is now at the Tennessee Department of Education's disposal.

Nearly $900 million will be split to aid education in Tennessee in several ways, with the most money going toward combatting learning loss brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

$170 million will reportedly go toward tutoring initiatives and learning camps.

$120 million will be dedicated to the Tennessee Literacy Success Act and Reading 360.

The rest will be distributed in smaller amounts.

$35 million will go toward new math textbooks, while $32 million will upgrade online learning tools and programs.

Each Tennessee school district will also come up with a plan for how they plan to use the money allotted to each county.

Those plans are due by August 27.

