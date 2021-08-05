NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the elderly man who was killed in the two-vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon on Highway 70.
At the intersection of McCrory Lane and Highway 70, police said 90-year-old Charles Spurgin Sr. from Nashville was killed in the collision.
Spurgin was driving a 2001 Toyota RAV4 when he turned left and was struck on his passenger side door by another man in a Chevy Impala.
Police said Spurgin was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.
The other driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
