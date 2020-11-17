ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - After three days of searching, 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman has been found safe on Tuesday afternoon, TBI officials said.

Here's a picture of the creekbed where Jordan Gorman was found, approximately 3/4 mile, as the crow flies, from his home.Jordan said he found that blue tarp and built himself the shelter where rescuers found him this afternoon.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/xKhjXMKGpS — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 17, 2020

Around 3 p.m., Jordan was located and even though he was "cold and hungry," Jordan is in "pretty good spirits," TBI officials said.

Cold and hungry, but otherwise in pretty good spirits! Good to see you, Jordan! ❤️#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/SLEVH8EIZE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 17, 2020

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation originally put out an Endangered Child Alert for Jordan on Sunday. Still, it upped it to an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon, a status reserved for children who are considered to be in "imminent danger."

Search crews focused their efforts on the heavily wooded area along with the Cheatham and Davidson County line. Jordan's parents said he ran off after a disagreement in their home near Valley View Road.

Jordan previously had been seen around noon on Sunday wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms. TBI officials believe he is also not wearing shoes.

TBI officials said they are concerned about Jordan's health because of freezing temperatures on Sundays and Mondays. Another cold night is expected on Tuesday.

"Whatever it takes until we cover every square inch," said Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove. "He could only be 100 yards from us. He's just a small child. That's why we've asked for a lot more of the expertise."

Five law enforcement search teams, including Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, scoured the heavily wooded area near Jordan's home. All-terrain 4-wheelers, teams of tracking dogs, and a police helicopter were utilized in the search.

No volunteers assisted in the search. However, TBI officials asked neighbors to look for Jordan on their property.

"Walk around your property line. Take a look in your sheds. Look in your deer cans if you have them. Look in your crawl space," TBI's Josh Devine said. "Think about anywhere that a nine-year-old boy might be able to seek shelter."

If you spot Jordan, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

