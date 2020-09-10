(WSMV) - Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and remembrance ceremonies are scheduled to take place throughout Middle Tennessee.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed after hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on September 11th, 2001.
Due to COVID-19, some of these events may be held virtually. Here is a list of a few of them happening in your area:
Davidson County
- Metro 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
- 7:00 a.m.
- Metro Historic Courthouse (front steps), One Public Square
- Local IAFF 140 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
- 8:30 a.m.
- Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Williamson County
- Williamson County athletes, coaches run 53 stadiums
- 6 a.m. before school
- Page High School
- Franklin FD Virtual 9/11 Memorial Tribute
- 8:30 a.m.
- City of Franklin's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cityoffranklin
- Remembering 9/11 in Brentwood
- 11 a.m.
- In front of the Mooreland House at CityPark
Maury County
- 9/11 Tribute on the Columbia Square
- 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Happening on the Columbia Square
- Special guests include Rob O'Neill, Former Navy Seal who killed Osama bin Laden
- Highway Dedication Honoring Corporal Jeremy McLaren of the Spring Hill Police Department
- 10 a.m.
- Rippavilla Plantation, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill
Montgomery County
- Clarksville Fire Rescue Annual 9/11 Ceremony
- 8:46 a.m.
- Clarksville's Fire Station No. 1, 802 Main St.
- Face masks, social distancing, and pre-event temperature checks will be required
Rutherford County
- 9/11 Remembrance at MTSU
- 7:30 a.m.
- You can watch the ceremony on MTSU's Facebook page
- Rutherford County 18th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
- 9 a.m.
- Sheriff's Office 9/11 Memorial
- Former U.S. Navy Seal Royce Taylor will be the keynote speaker
Don't see your event listed above? Email us at news@wsmv.com or send us a message on our WSMV News4 Facebook page to send us the details!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.