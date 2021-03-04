OAK GROVE, KY (WSMV) - New video was released of the ground breaking ceremony happening at Fort Campbell.
The ceremony is for its new $870 million housing development on the military base.
The project includes 140 new homes and 170 makeovers on homes already in the area.
This development is all part of the Army's commitment to improve the quality of life for soldiers and their families at Fort Campbell.
