NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 25,000 fans are expected to watch the 80th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase on Saturday.

Crews stayed busy Thursday, setting up for Nashville's grand tradition. Officials said the event would be at capacity.

"It's just overwhelming watching everybody come in and the amount of people it takes to put together," Jo Wooden, who fed the workers from her food truck, said.

The Iroquois Steeplechase is usually held in May, but race officials moved the race to June 26 because of COVID concerns. A message on the race website reads, "By attending the 2021 Iroquois Steeplechase, ticket holders agree that they are attending by their own will and understand the inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 that exists in any public place where people are present."

In April, Wooden began her food truck "Jo Jo Jo's Eats and Treats" and is looking forward to some big business.

"[Big events] are needed," Wooden said. "You can set up daily, and you might make a couple of hundred dollars, but an event like this is just outstanding."

The first of six races at Percy Warner Park for the Iroquois Steeplechase begins Saturday at 1 p.m. For race information, history, and other general information, click here.