PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - It's going to be a fun weekend up in Portland, Tennessee because the annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival is back.
The annual festival is a huge event that brings folks from all over, including our Big Joe on the Go, who is visiting Portland this morning to find out about everything this year's event has to offer.
🍓 Strawberry Joe's forever 🍓@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN #News4Today https://t.co/nro0KEShXB pic.twitter.com/yooonsSsP4— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 7, 2021
This year is the 80th Annual Middle TN Strawberry Festival, and will carry on rain or shine.
It's free and is expected to draw 30,000 people from Friday to Saturday.
Tonight the celebration gets underway with a spectacular fireworks show at 8:30 p.m..
Find out more about the 80th Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival by clicking here.
