STEWART CO., TN (WSMV) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s office investigated Wednesday reports of a woman who drove into her home.
Stewart County Media Relations Coordinator Paulette Redman said in a statement on Facebook that an 80-year-old resident was in her vehicle outside her garage Wednesday morning when she lost control of her car.
The vehicle went through her garage door and out the back of her home, resting on her deck, said the Facebook post. Officers said it is unknown if the woman had hit the gas pedal instead of the brake or her gas pedal became stuck.
Deputies and first responders reported that the woman sustained no injuries from the incident.
“Some of us may have done this, but maybe not with the same results,” said Redman in the Facebook post.
