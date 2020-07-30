ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Eight teenagers were arrested after police connected them to a series of armed carjackings in Antioch on Sunday and Monday.
Metro Police say officers found a carjacked SUV on Lydon Parks Drive on Tuesday with two teens inside. They arrested the pair and tracked them back to an apartment in the Noah's Landing complex on Murfreesboro Pike.
Six teens were found at that apartment during a search, along with multiple key fobs to recently carjacked vehicles, a gun, and marijuana. Several of the teens said they handled the gun at a point in time.
Officers broke down the series of carjackings:
- 2015 Mercedes sedan, taken from Arbor Ridge Drive at 1:05 a.m. Sunday. The 49-year-old male victim reported that he was seated in his parked car talking on the phone when two young men armed with pistols approached. One pointed his gun at the victim’s head and told him to give up everything. They took the victim’s keys, briefly left, came back and stole the car.
- 2010 Nissan Sentra, taken from Coneflower Trail at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. The 39-year-old male victim reported that moments after pulling into his driveway, he was confronted by three apparent juveniles armed with pistols. After one of the suspects put a gun to his head, the victim surrendered his car.
- 2016 Nissan Altima, taken from the 2600 block of Nolensville Pike at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The 19-year-old female victim reported that she was parked on the street when a vehicle parked behind her. Four young men, at least two of them with guns, demanded her belongings. She got out of the car and the robbers fled in it.
- 2013 Toyota Avalon, taken from Dover Glen Drive at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The 41-year-old male victim reported that as he parked his car in his driveway, a vehicle pulled in behind him. Three young men, all armed with pistols, got out and demanded his phone, wallet and car keys. The suspects fled in the Avalon.
- 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, taken from Highlander Drive at 12:15 a.m. on Monday. The 26-year-old male victim reported that eight young men, all with guns, approached him as he parked in front of his house. They demanded his car keys, pushed him to the ground, and fled in the SUV.
The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17-years-old, were each charged with five counts of auto theft, unlawful gun possession, alteration of a firearm serial number, and possession of marijuana for resale.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.