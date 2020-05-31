"I Will Breathe" Rally

The National Guard arrived on Broadway on Saturday night.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper tells News4 an 8 p.m. curfew is in effect for Nashville Sunday night after peaceful protests turned violent late Saturday. 

Mayor Cooper also added the National Guard will also be back tonight. 

Metro Nashville Police also tell News4 28 people were arrested Saturday night for their roles in the protests.

Police say the demonstrators were arrested during the protests or after the 10 p.m. curfew. Twenty-five of the 28 protesters arrested are from Tennessee (21 from Davidson County), while three were from out of state. At least 30 businesses/buildings were also damaged after the protests turned violent Saturday night. 

The Nashville Fire Department is looking for several arson suspects who set fire to the Nashville Historic Courthouse, as well as three businesses on Broadway. 

Police are also searching for three people who damaged the Historic Courthouse as well as another person who spray painted the Music City Center and possibly several other buildings. 

Saturday night, Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order, declaring a state of civil emergency, and setting up a curfew for 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Another curfew goes into effect Sunday at 8 p.m. in Nashville. 

Nashville was one of 25 cities to implement a curfew Saturday night. Click here to see the full executive order. 

Several businesses on Broadway were damaged, with Margaritaville and Big Time Boots appearing to have sustained the most visible damage. News4 crews arrived to find the door and windows to Margaritaville shattered, as well as water running all over the floor. 

Surveillance video from inside Big Time Boots shows a crowd smashing the door and making their way inside, as well as two men trying to start a fire inside. Forrest Sanders spoke with owner Ed Smith who had several expensive boots stolen from his shelves. 

"We're gonna clean this glass up; we're gonna pick everyone up," Smith said. "We'll be praying for them. We'll be praying for them tonight. It's the only way I know to get over it. We have to." 

The head of security at four bars on Broadway told News4's Nancy Amons what he saw as protesters started vandalizing and looting businesses.

"They started breaking into Margaritaville and Boot Barn," he said. "They made their way down; we watched them break into the Stage...I saw mic stands, speakers, amps, stuff like that off the stage."

See the interview below:

Police officers said around 10:45 p.m. Saturday that Downtown Nashville was "essentially cleared." No officers were injured, but at least six MNPD vehicles were significantly damaged.

Just after 9 p.m. at the request of Mayor Cooper, Gov. Bill Lee authorized "the National Guard to mobilize in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville."

The National Guard arrived on Broadway at around 11:30 p.m. 

The Metro Courthouse also sustained significant damage as demonstrators clashed with officers. Demonstrators covered the courthouse with graffiti, set fires inside the courthouse, shattered windows and even toppled light posts. 

They also threw water bottles at officers, who had to use flash bangs and gas to disperse the crowd. 

The Edward Carmack statue at the State Capitol was also knocked over. 

Before demonstrators clashed with police outside the courthouse, they marched through downtown Nashville to the Metro Police Department's Central Precinct. To see the full demonstration, click here. 

A full list of buildings and businesses damaged can be found below. 

Historic Metro Courthouse:

  • Significant profane graffiti 
  • Fire and water damage
  • Multiple windows destroyed

Ryman Auditorium:

  • Damage to windows

Blush:

  • Damage to windows 

Boost Mobile:

  • Damage to doors and windows
  • Stolen phones

Parking ticket booth damaged near Commerce Street & 5th Ave. N

Premier Parking window damaged near Commerce Street & 5th Ave. N. 

Sbarro:

  • Several broken windows

Dicks Last Resort:

  • Broken window

SP+ Parking:

  • Broken windows

227 2nd Ave. N:

  • Broken windows

Goorin Bro's Hat Shop:

  • Broken front windows and possible theft

Market Street Mercantile:

  • Broken windows and possible theft

Doc Holiday:

  • Broken windows

Big Shotz:

  • Broken windows

Benchmark:

  • Broken TV and window

Wild Horse Saloon:

  • Broken window

Robin Realty:

  • Broken windows

Honey Girl:

  • Broken windows and possible theft

Cerveza Jack's:

  • Broken windows

Hart & Huntington Tattoo Shop:

  • Broken door glass

SP+ Parking:

  • Broken window and door glass

Cotton Eyed Joe:

  • Shattered window

Redneck Riviera:

  • Shattered window

Valentine's:

  • Shattered window

Boot Barn:

  • Shattered windows

Margaritaville:

  • Shattered window/door
  • Possible theft
  • BLM tag sprayed on side

Big Time Boots:

  • Shattered door

The Stage:

  • Shattered windows

Layla's:

  • Shattered window

Legend's Corner:

  • Shattered window

