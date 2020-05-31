NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper tells News4 an 8 p.m. curfew is in effect for Nashville Sunday night after peaceful protests turned violent late Saturday.
Mayor Cooper also added the National Guard will also be back tonight.
Metro Nashville Police also tell News4 28 people were arrested Saturday night for their roles in the protests.
Police say the demonstrators were arrested during the protests or after the 10 p.m. curfew. Twenty-five of the 28 protesters arrested are from Tennessee (21 from Davidson County), while three were from out of state. At least 30 businesses/buildings were also damaged after the protests turned violent Saturday night.
As of now (before sunrise) we count 30 businesses and buildings that the protestors (vandals) damaged in our city Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/twIX88auyY
Heartbreaking images in the aftermath of the destruction in our great city Sat night...from the Historic Courthouse, which was set on fire, to businesses vandalized on Broadway. pic.twitter.com/8OXCzHErFK
Saturday night, Mayor John Cooper signed an executive order, declaring a state of civil emergency, and setting up a curfew for 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Another curfew goes into effect Sunday at 8 p.m. in Nashville.
Nashville was one of 25 cities to implement a curfew Saturday night. Click here to see the full executive order.
Several businesses on Broadway were damaged, with Margaritaville and Big Time Boots appearing to have sustained the most visible damage. News4 crews arrived to find the door and windows to Margaritaville shattered, as well as water running all over the floor.
Surveillance video from inside Big Time Boots shows a crowd smashing the door and making their way inside, as well as two men trying to start a fire inside. Forrest Sanders spoke with owner Ed Smith who had several expensive boots stolen from his shelves.
"We're gonna clean this glass up; we're gonna pick everyone up," Smith said. "We'll be praying for them. We'll be praying for them tonight. It's the only way I know to get over it. We have to."
The head of security at four bars on Broadway told News4's Nancy Amons what he saw as protesters started vandalizing and looting businesses.
"They started breaking into Margaritaville and Boot Barn," he said. "They made their way down; we watched them break into the Stage...I saw mic stands, speakers, amps, stuff like that off the stage."
See the interview below:
Police officers said around 10:45 p.m. Saturday that Downtown Nashville was "essentially cleared." No officers were injured, but at least six MNPD vehicles were significantly damaged.
No MNPD personnel have been injured. At least 6 MNPD vehicles have been significantly damaged, including this car that was swarmed while an officer was behind the wheel. The Historic Courthouse and several businesses on Broadway have been damaged. pic.twitter.com/itWErarReO
The threat to both peace and property is unacceptable and we will work with local law enforcement and community leaders to restore safety and order. This is not a reflection of our state or the fundamental American right to peaceful protest.
The National Guard arrived on Broadway at around 11:30 p.m.
The Metro Courthouse also sustained significant damage as demonstrators clashed with officers. Demonstrators covered the courthouse with graffiti, set fires inside the courthouse, shattered windows and even toppled light posts.
They also threw water bottles at officers, who had to use flash bangs and gas to disperse the crowd.
The Edward Carmack statue at the State Capitol was also knocked over.
Our @TNHighwayPatrol are risking their lives to protect our State Capitol from the criminals and vandals who are trashing Nashville. Please join me in praying for these men and women. I’m with them every week and they are true public servants. pic.twitter.com/33WuHl5AhY
Some cool news here: been watching this man and boy who has a cochlear implant. The boy has been watching in amazement at the crowds. The man very energetic with the speakers. The boy’s mom who next to them says they just met and are already friends.
Demonstrators held signs come out in peace for the “I Will Breathe” Rally and chanted “Justice for George Floyd”.
Speaker went as far as asking#NashvilleMayor Cooper to defund the police.
Speaker said “we must get the bad cops out because they give the good cops a bad name” followed by chanting #BlacklivesMaters and #AllLivesMatter
Demonstrators held a sign saying “We Demand Change.”
“Black is Beautiful” was another sign at the rally.
This demonstrator is hooding an upside-down American Flag.
At the “I Will Breathe Rally” in downtown Nashville, the crowd shouted “No Justice, No Peace.”
Here is one of signs at the "I Will Breathe" Rally. There are people of all races and ages standing together peacefully.
Thousands of people are here on the legislative plaza protesting against the killing of George Floyd.
Joe Wenzel
Thousands of people are on the legislative plaza protesting against the killing of George Floyd.
Demonstrators started a fire inside the Metro Nashville Courthouse as protests continued in downtown Nashville Saturday evening.
Joe Wenzel
Edward Carmack statue was knocked over at the State Capitol. Tennessee Highway Patrol is at the State Capitol, according to tweets from State Rep. Jason Zachary.
Joe Wenzel
A cruiser was damaged after "I Will Breathe" rally and march were held in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon.
A fire has started inside the Metro Nashville Courthouse as protests continue in downtown Nashville this evening.
Joe Wenzel
Police told crowds to disburse near the historic courthouse.
Joe Wenzel
No Metro officers were inured during the protests in downtown Nashville, but several cruisers and businesses on Broadway were damaged, according to police
Joe Wenzel
Police cleared downtown area just before 11 p.m. after mayor implements curfew in Nashville. But, officers and highway patrol remain on scene
Joe Wenzel
Several cruisers and businesses on Broadway were damaged, according to police
Joe Wenzel
Crews cleanup after Broadway businesses are damaged on Saturday night.
Joe Wenzel
The National Guard arrived on Broadway on Saturday night.
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration in Detroit, Michigan, on May 29, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing a handcuffed African American man was charged with murder on May 29 as authorities declared a curfew after three nights of violent protests left parts of the city in flames.
Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - Violent protests erupted across the United States late on May 29 over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges laid against the arresting Minneapolis officer failing to quell boiling anger.
A vandalized car rests in a Mercedes-Benz of Oakland showroom during in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests against the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A demonstrator passes graffiti in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, May 29, 2020, while protesting the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Protests continued in Minneapolis where George Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody. Anger boiled over in more than 30 cities Friday, May 29, with some protesters smashing windows, setting vehicles ablaze and clashing with police.
A protester holds his hands up as police officers enter Lafayette Park during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, as the officers keep demonstrators away from the White House during a protest in Washington, U.S. May 30, 2020.
Police officers fire tear gas at protesters near the Colorado state capitol during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. This was the second day of protests in Denver, with more demonstrations planned for the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Protesters burn a flag outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
DETROIT, MI - MAY 29: Protesters and Detroit Riot Police officers engage in an escalating series of confrontations in Downtown Detroit following a day of protests for the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Floyd, an African American man, died while in police custody on May 25, his death has spurred a nationwide protest movement.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: People hold placards as they rally during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
People gather at Booker T. Washington Park during a racial justice protest in Charlottesville on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
Police vehicles burn after being set on fire by demonstrators in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
Demonstrators smash a police vehicle in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: A graffiti left along Broadway and 6th. Street where many businesses were vandalized and looted in downtown Los Angeles during Friday night protest of the killing of George Floyd. Downtown on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Demonstrators stand on a smashed police vehicle in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
People gather to protest in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground with his knee, and the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police actions in Boston, Massachusetts on May 29, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 29: Protesters rally as they march through the streets on May 29, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 29: Protestors rally as they demonstrate outside the St. Louis City Police Headquarters on May 29, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
TOPSHOT - A police officer (L) holds down a protester while another (back) sprays pepper spray as they clash outside the District Four Police station during a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality and racism in the US, including the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2020. - The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a handcuffed African American man, was charged with murder on May 29 as authorities declared a curfew after three nights of violent protests left parts of the city in flames.
TOPSHOT - Protesters help an injured woman after clashing with police officers outside the District Four Police station during a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality and racism in the US, including the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
Days of intense protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality have spread across the United States.
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration in Detroit, Michigan, on May 29, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing a handcuffed African American man was charged with murder on May 29 as authorities declared a curfew after three nights of violent protests left parts of the city in flames.
Protesters face off with police outside the White House in Washington, DC, early on May 30, 2020 during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - Violent protests erupted across the United States late on May 29 over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody, with murder charges laid against the arresting Minneapolis officer failing to quell boiling anger.
A protestor kneels with their arms outstretched on a street in Los Angeles, CA. Many across the country have been outraged over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
In this May 29, 2020, photo, demonstrators march in Oakland, Calif. protesting the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A vandalized car rests in a Mercedes-Benz of Oakland showroom during in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests against the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A demonstrator passes graffiti in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, May 29, 2020, while protesting the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A protester wearing a face mask holds up his hands during a demonstration Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Protests continued in Minneapolis where George Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody. Anger boiled over in more than 30 cities Friday, May 29, with some protesters smashing windows, setting vehicles ablaze and clashing with police.
A protester holds his hands up as police officers enter Lafayette Park during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, as the officers keep demonstrators away from the White House during a protest in Washington, U.S. May 30, 2020.
Protesters wear masks with the message "I Still Can't Breathe" during a vigil Friday at Foley Square in New York.
Police officers fire tear gas at protesters near the Colorado state capitol during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. This was the second day of protests in Denver, with more demonstrations planned for the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Protesters burn a flag outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
DETROIT, MI - MAY 29: Protesters and Detroit Riot Police officers engage in an escalating series of confrontations in Downtown Detroit following a day of protests for the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Floyd, an African American man, died while in police custody on May 25, his death has spurred a nationwide protest movement.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: People hold placards as they rally during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
People gather at Booker T. Washington Park during a racial justice protest in Charlottesville on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
Police vehicles burn after being set on fire by demonstrators in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
Demonstrators smash a police vehicle in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: A graffiti left along Broadway and 6th. Street where many businesses were vandalized and looted in downtown Los Angeles during Friday night protest of the killing of George Floyd. Downtown on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Demonstrators stand on a smashed police vehicle in the Fairfax District as they protest the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
People gather to protest in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground with his knee, and the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police actions in Boston, Massachusetts on May 29, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 29: Protesters rally as they march through the streets on May 29, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 29: Protestors rally as they demonstrate outside the St. Louis City Police Headquarters on May 29, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
TOPSHOT - A police officer (L) holds down a protester while another (back) sprays pepper spray as they clash outside the District Four Police station during a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality and racism in the US, including the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2020. - The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a handcuffed African American man, was charged with murder on May 29 as authorities declared a curfew after three nights of violent protests left parts of the city in flames.
TOPSHOT - Protesters help an injured woman after clashing with police officers outside the District Four Police station during a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality and racism in the US, including the recent deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 29, 2020. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.
