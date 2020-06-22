NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Eight businesses were cited by the Metro Public Health Department for violating emergency orders connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Metro Public Health Department said the following businesses violated Executive Orders on 4 and 6 since June 15:
- Sam's Place - Nipper's Corner - 15545 Old Hickory BLVD - Order 6
- Crow's Nest - 2221 Bandywood Drive - Order 4
- Smoothie King - 2803 Gallatin Pike - Order 4
- The Dogwood Nashville - 1907A Division St. - Order 4 and 6
- Sonic - 2787 Murfreesboro Pike - Order 4
- Papa John's Pizza - 2745 Lebanon PK - Order 4
- Subway - 2817 West End Ave, - Order 4
- Popeye's - 4023 Nolensville Pike - Order 4
The Metro Public Health Department said they have previously cited 14 businesses on June 12 and 13 for "being out of compliance."
Last week, the Metro Beer Board has issued a five-day license suspension for Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Rock n' Roll Steakhouse, Moxy Nashville Downtown, Broadway Brewhouse (downtown location), and Nudies Honky Tonk.
Health officials said they will continue to "respond to complaints and issue citations to business establishments that are not in compliance."
During a court hearing, the businesses will be told the amount of their fines.
