GLADEVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Wilson County Sheriff's Office has located 78-year-old Anna Carolyn Boyd, who is from the Gladeville area.
Officials issued a Silver Alert for Boyd Tuesday night.
She was found safe later in the evening.
