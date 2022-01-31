NASHVILLE (WSMV) -A 74-year-old woman died Sunday due to injuries sustained after a single-car crash on January 2.
According to Metro Police, Linda J. Lee from Ashland City, TN, was traveling east on Union Hill Road near Crocker Springs Road when she left the roadway while negotiating a curve.
Police said that Lee struck a culvert, flipped her 2011 Nissan Versa, and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
