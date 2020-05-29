73-year-old charged with murder of 62-year-old woman

ADAMS, TN (WSMV) – A 73-year-old woman was charged with murder in the 2019 death of a 62-year-old woman.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office charged Eulah Faye Gerecht with first degree murder, two counts of aggravated neglect elderly, and Tennessee care fraud.

The arrest of Gerecht comes after the death of Floyd Dean “Dena” Swift on March 21, 2019 was ruled a homicide. Authorities said the cause of death was malnutrition and dehydration

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said Gerecht was the primary care giver for Swift for many years.

Swift is being held on a $200,000 bond.

 

