RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A 71-year-old woman was not injured after she was threatened and her car was stolen Monday afternoon in Rutherford County.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the woman was shopping at the Dollar General in Leanna when the unidentified woman asked for a ride.
The victim pulled into a driveway when the suspect then threatened her and stole her 2007 black Toyota Yaris with the Tennessee license plate 3G4-8V2.
Other items stolen from the car included the woman's purse, cell phone and cash.
When the victim notified her bank, she learned her credit card had already been used at several stores in Nashville.
People who locate the car are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office dispatchers at 615-898-7770.
People with information about the identity of the woman are asked to leave a message for Detective Brian Gonzales at 615-904-3040 or Detective Stephen Lewis at 615-904-3055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.