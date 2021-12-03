NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A local non-profit is looking for volunteer mentors for the upcoming year.
Tennessee Promise has seen a significant increase in student applications for mentors for the 2022 school year and they need to ensure the mentors are available to support them, according to the press release.
Through the TN Achieves program, mentors would serve as an important resource for students as they transition from high school to college, providing reminders and encouragement as students work to achieve college success.
Today is the deadline to apply as a Class of 2022 TN Achieves mentor and 700 mentors are still needed statewide.
“Fewer students went to college last year; however, we know that mentors matter,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “Supports move the needle, and it’s imperative that every member of the Class of 2022 has access to a critical local support system as they navigate the college going process”
TN Achieves mentoring only requires a one hour per month commitment. In 2022, mentors will be able to choose between mentoring virtually or in person, depending on their preference.
Those interested in applying or can visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply or contact Tyler Ford at (309) 945-3446.
