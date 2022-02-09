NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A woman died Friday after being hit by a car in a gas station parking lot, Metro Nashville Police officials said.
MNPD authorities said Dorris A Woodall, 70, of Nashville, was struck by a Chrysler 200 on Friday morning in a gas station parking lot on 2112 Charlotte Avenue.
According to the investigation, Woodall was hit with the front of the Chrysler when the driver said he could not see her due to a brick support post blocking his view.
Detectives said there were no signs of impairment at the scene.
Officials said Woodall was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died on Friday.
